Midlands auctioneer launches under new name with first online auction featuring 46 properties across region

Auction Hammer Midlands, formerly known as Auction House Staffordshire and Shropshire, will be hosting its first livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm.

A total of 46 lots will be available on the day, including properties in the Black Country and Shropshire, ranging from terraced houses, to semi-detached houses, apartments and even garages.

Speaking ahead of the first auction taking place, Danny Mayer, director at Auction House Midlands said: "Introducing Auction Hammer Midlands: Same great team, new name and a fresh approach!

"We're thrilled to unveil our new business name, Auction Hammer Midlands! Formerly known as Auction House Staffordshire and Shropshire, we're stepping into a new era of property auctions with a renewed commitment to doing things differently.

"At Auction Hammer Midlands, we're all about breaking the mould and embracing innovation. Our team of seasoned experts remains unchanged, ready to provide you with the same exceptional service and industry expertise you expect. But now, we're taking it up a notch!"

Some examples of the properties set to go under the hammer:

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Codsall, Wolverhampton - guide price: £130,000

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Stafford - guide price: £90,000

Two-bedroom terraced house in Telford - guide price: £55,000

