'Charming' 18th century thatched cottage is available to buy for £900,000

Bank Cottage

Bank Cottage, Kenley, between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, has been described as an 'enchanting, quintessentially English country cottage', set in beautiful Shropshire countryside.

It has evolved over the years when it was originally a two up, two down cottage and is now a welcoming family home.

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales for Savills in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales, said: “Bank Cottage has to be one of the most charming properties I have seen.

"It is a beautiful thatched home with which the current owners have given great thought to in evolving it into the welcoming family home it is today.

"And its location within the golden triangle of Shropshire and surrounding countryside offers a lovely setting.”

The living area

The cottage is in close proximity of Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Much Wenlock, with the accommodation arranged over two floors and has an excellent balance of rooms.

There are two welcoming reception rooms and a snug, plus a fantastic conservatory which stretches the south side of the house and provides a useful additional entertaining area.

The kitchen at Bank Cottage

The kitchen has a Stanley range cooker, oak units, work tops and integrated appliances. A study, utility and cloakroom/WC complete the downstairs accommodation.

On the first floor the principal bedroom has built in wardrobes, and lovely views over the gardens, there is a separate family bathroom, a double guest room with en suite shower room and a further bedroom.

The conservatory at Bank Cottage

The annexe was converted in 2010 and has an oak and glazed connecting hallway to the main house. The attractive annexe contains a one-bedroom studio apartment and a one-bedroom ground floor apartment, each with their own kitchen, bathroom and living space. There is a separate boiler which operates both apartments.