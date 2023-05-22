17th Century farmhouse with swimming pool and hot tub for sale at £1.4 million

White Hopton House

White Hopton House, in Newtown, Powys, is a traditional timber framed, Grade II listed farmhouse, which was built in the 1600s with additions in the 1800s.

The house includes traditional floorboards, doors, exposed beams and traditional shuttered windows.

It also has the addition of a modern oak-framed sun room added in 2001, with a double-sided log burner, oak flooring and French doors leading outside to the swimming pool.

White Hopton House

A traditional front door opens into an entrance hall, off which is the living room, which has an inglenook fireplace with a woodburning stove and a slate hearth.

The kitchen/breakfast room has traditional quarry tiles and a selection of fitted wall and base units with a range oven.

Inside the stunning home

Off the kitchen is an inner hallway with a laundry/utility room, a pantry with Belfast sink, a modern shower room and a double bedroom/office.

This inner hallway also provides access to the formal dining room which has wooden flooring, and an inglenook fireplace with wood burning stove.

The bathroom

The dining room also provides access back to the entrance hall, offering a flow of ground-floor accommodation.

The first floor has the principal bedroom with a dressing area and a modern en suite bathroom with a jet shower and vanity double sink unit. The floor has been reinforced in this room to support the fabulous large bath.

Bedroom two is a double bedroom with an en suite shower room. There is a separate family bathroom with shower and bath, and bedroom three has fitted wardrobes.

A bedroom

A staircase leads up to an attic bedroom with a dressing room off and wonderful views.

A second, separate staircase leads up to a further attic bedroom, which is a double.

On the right of the large gravel driveway is a barn conversion which is separate from the main house and has its own separate entrance to its rear.

The swimming pool area

There are also equestrian facilities and storage barn/garaging, which may be accessed via a separate driveway where there is room for a horse lorry or trailers.

The American barn stabling has seven Lodden boxes, with a tack room.

The swimming pool

The gardens are situated to the rear and side of the main house with a gravel seating area and access to the leisure facilities which include the swimming pool area with a hot tub.

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales at Savills for Shropshire, Mid Wales and Staffordshire, says: “White Hopton House is situated in the most fabulous of settings, close to The Kerry Ridgeway, and is a lovely example of blending contemporary living in a home that has some wonderful character features throughout.”