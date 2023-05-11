Shropshire chapel on market with chance to 'create something fantastic'

Chapel Lane. Picture: Town & Country Property Services

Ebenezer Chapel, Chapel Lane, Llanymynech has a guide price of £160,000 and is being marketed by Town & Country Property Services, Oswestry.

There will be a public online auction on June 29 for the property which includes a main chapel area, which still has pew seating and the pulpit in place.

There is also a Sunday School Hall which includes an original stage area and folding doors leading to the kitchen.

A marketing brochure reads: "This is a substantial detached chapel with adjoining Sunday School to the rear, gardens and plenty of parking.

"It offers fantastic development possibilities, subject to planning, to create something quite fantastic and is set on the edge of a pretty village offering all amenities."