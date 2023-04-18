Council gives green light for site for five gypsy families in Market Drayton

Photo: Jamie Fitzgerald

The land, just off the A53 in Market Drayton, will be transformed to accommodate for two caravans per family, including no more than one static caravan or mobile home.

Applicant Jamie Fitzgerald, who was born in Market Drayton but has lived all over the UK and Ireland, said he was "overwhelmed" by the support the application received from people in the community.

The father-of-three said: "I’m a gypsy and am proud of my family and roots, my main and most years of my life were spent growing up on the traveller site at Warrant Road but this is no longer a site for travellers.

"My family and a lot of relations have lived in the Market Drayton and Whitchurch areas for generations. I’m a builder in my 30s, married with three young children and I have lived just outside of Market Drayton since I was born.

"I am well-known in the local community and have lots of friends, family, contact and dealings with the local businesses.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by all the support from the local community with the application, and I’d like to thank the council for granting permission, it’s been a long lengthy process, but all the hard work has paid off so far."

The site will include a laying of hardstanding, the erection of five ancillary amenity buildings as well as the installation of a package sewage treatment plant and access improvements.

There will also be new access to the A53 and the relocation of an existing lay-by on the road.

"It’s difficult to find a suitable place to make a home but when this land came up for sale, I couldn’t believe our luck – it is the perfect distance from the town centre, local to schools, shops and everything else," Jamie added.

"There are some people out there who are not going to be happy planning has been granted but you cannot please all the people all the time.

"The people that are not happy already have a permanent home, stability, normality and everything else.

"We have not been that lucky until now to have that chance and we would like the site to be completed ASAP, but I’m looking forward to work with the council, our planning guys and other local businesses to achieve the completion in the near future.

"We are looking to start the works as soon as possible. All materials used and local businesses will be sourced to carry out the works through to completion.