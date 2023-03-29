Three-storey derelict house could become "fabulous" property

The three storey house from the outside. Picture: Zoopla

Although estate agents DB Roberts has not yet announced an official auction date for the almost–blank canvas, they expect it to be within the next month. The property on Old Rose Drive, Shrewsbury, has already seen interest from property developers.

Curtains and kitchen cupboards straight from the 70s. Picture: Zoopla

It has not been said when the former farm house was built, but judging by the curtains, one can safely assume that its last makeover was in the '70s.

Interesting artwork... Picture: Zoopla

The 2819 sq ft, three-storey house, which currently has six bedrooms, one bathroom, and three living rooms, will start at a guide price of £450,000.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla.

On Zoopla, it says the average estimated value for a house in SY2 is £378,833 – albeit most of them are not as large as this one.

A bathroom. Picture: Zoopla

A description of the property, which was first listed on March 16, 2023, reads: "Attention all developers! This is an exciting opportunity which offers the buyers a number of options, you could refurbish and have a fabulous detached house, divide into to two units or extend.

A lounge with a fireplace. Picture: Zoopla

"This is a substantial detached house which is need of complete refurbishment. The accommodation is arranged over three floor and includes; Porch, two reception rooms, large kitchen, utility room and cloakroom, shower room.

Lots of green space surrounding the house. Picture: Zoopla

"On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. On the second floor are three large bedrooms.

The back of the house is partially walled and a little overgrown. Picture: Zoopla