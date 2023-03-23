Offers around £1 million expected as historic Ludlow hotel is put up for sale

The Cliffe Hotel

The Cliffe, a 13-bedroom hotel, was originally built in the second half of the 19th century as a gentleman’s residence for a local solicitor.

It now operates as an all-round hotel and had net takings of £856,318, with profits of £246,361 for the year ended March 2022.

Colliers are marketing the sale and a spokesman said: "Our clients bought The Cliffe in 2014, and immediately injected a significant amount of investment into the building which was previously a tired nine-bedroom two-star hotel.

"Having brought the standard of the business up and enjoyed their eight years at the property they have decided that the time has come to retire and offer their successors the opportunity to live and work in this beautiful area and town."

The hotel has staff accommodation and a detached two bedroom bungalow, currently letting rooms, could easily be reconverted to provide a very comfortable house for a resident owner and all this is a short walk from one of the prettiest towns anywhere.

"The Cliffe is just the other side of the river from Ludlow and a stroll over the ancient bridge by a lovely weir takes you up to the castle and the town," the spokesman added.

"There is a two-week Fringe Festival and Food and Drink Festivals, centred on the castle and which are some of the largest in the UK, putting it firmly on the tourist map and Ludlow is an ideal place to stay when visiting this unspoilt part of the Welsh Borders. People come for the walking and sporting, and there are up to 12 days’ racing at Ludlow racecourse."