Newport school's old boarding houses could be turned into homes and a shop

The buildings were formerly used to house some of Haberdashers' Adams boarding students. Photo: Google

Plans to convert three former boarding houses for Newport's Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School into four new residential dwellings and a new commercial building initially faced opposition.

The application, submitted by Wolverhampton-based developers Beaumaris Road LTD, would see the partial demolition of Picken House to allow vehicular access to a courtyard at the rear of the buildings.

The site, 119 and 121 High Street, was previously part of the neighbouring grammar school, used for teaching and boarding.

Boarders vacated the site in 2017, following the purchase of Beaumaris Hall.

Plans would see vehicular access created through one of the listed buildings. Photo: Base Architecture & Design Ltd.

Objectors, including Telford & Wrekin Council's Highways team and Newport councillors Tim Nelson and Peter Scott, initially raised concerns that the plans would see the removal of six on-street parking spaces.

A recent change to the plan had seen the parking issue rectified, with Councillor Nelson now pledging support to the plans.

Mr Nelson expressed concerns that the lack of development could lead to another Royal Victoria-style situation.

The Royal Victoria, a 193-year-old former hotel, has brought much controversy to the town, having reached dangerous levels of disrepair.

Telford & Wrekin Council was forced to step in to undertake repairs on the building earlier this month, when the developer failed to meet a court deadline to secure the structure of the building.

"Newport has a severe problem of 'abandoned-looking buildings'." Mr Nelson said: "Many are older properties, and vulnerable through not being in use.

"This scheme will contribute to the regeneration of the Lower Bar end of Newport High street, with additional retail provision, and resident footfall."