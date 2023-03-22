Notification Settings

Much-missed 111-year-old former primary school to go under the hammer

By Lauren Hill

A 111-year-old former primary school that closed down over 'dwindling pupil numbers' is set to go on auction.

The Pontfadog school is going under the hammer. Picture: Rightmove
The former Pontfadog School in the Ceiriog Valley is going under the hammer at SDL's auction on Thursday, March 30, with a guide price of £195,000.

The main hall is in need of some TLC. Picture: Rightmove

The English medium school, which taught classes in English as opposed to Welsh, had 18 pupils at the time of its closure in July 2019 and has remained vacant ever since.

The listing on Rightmove reads: "A freehold former primary school and associated outbuildings on extensive grounds.

A kitchen area. Picture: Rightmove

"The accommodation is laid out over a single storey. The stone-built building benefits from part double glazing and central heating (not tested) and would be suitable for alternative uses such as bespoke residential dwellings, a nursery or offices, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

"Prospective buyers must make all necessary independent enquiries in this respect for their specific, intended use prior to placing their bid, as this will be binding."

It is well located, close by to Llangollen and surrounded by "idyllic scenery", local attractions, good road connections, and a bus network.

Former pupils of the school shared their fond memories of their time there on a Facebook group dedicated to the school.

One of the classrooms. Picture: Rightmove

Alma Pierson commented: "Chicken pie, chips, doughnut and topped off with milky coffee - totally stuffed. Playing in the water or sand. Lovely old rocking horse.

"Wrapping a polo mint in layers and layers of wrapping paper and boxes for Mr Owen every year for his Christmas present... he always played along."

The back of the school, which has just 18 students at the time of its closure. Picture: Rightmove

Angela Wynn said: "I didn't attend as a pupil, but a more recent magical moment for me was the playing of a jazz band during the school fête, the music drifting through the summer air mixed with birdsong, the moments that stick with you forever."

Renata Boston remembered her children playing on the field: "In nice weather, parents having a chat while kids playing in the school field after school. Couldn’t get them off even after they've been in school all day. Just one of the memories. We had so many."

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

