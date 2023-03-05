Picture: Rightmove

The station house, ticket office with central booking room cafe and the majority of the eastern platform at Carrog, Corwen has come on to the property market with a purchase price of £400,000.

Facilities at the station have been leased to the local heritage railway for a long time.

Picture: Rightmove

Cavendish Estate Agents, of Ruthin, are marketing the three bedroom house. They say: "Carrog Railway Station was formerly a station on the Ruabon to Barmouth line enabling direct access linking the home counties and London with the renowned Victorian resort of Barmouth on the Cambrian coast of Wales.

"The railway line which dates from circa 1865, was closed in December 1964 whereupon the railway line between Corwen and Llangollen lay dormant until restoration and reopening in 1996 by Llangollen Railway.

"The station house with ticket office also dating from circa 1865, had been purchased some years earlier as a private dwelling and has been in the ownership of our client for over 30 years."

Llangollen Railway, a heritage railway, was reopened in the 1990s initially between Llangollen and Berwyn Halt and subsequently extended as far as Carrog Station which was reopened in 1996.

More recently, the line has been extended to its new terminus in Corwen.

Picture: Rightmove

The estate agents say the owners of Station House have lived there for more than 30 years have lovingly restored the property externally to a 1950s style period, leasing the platform, tearoom, central booking hall and ticket office to the Llangollen Railway on an annual seasonal basis, usually from March through to the Christmas and New Year period.

The estate agents believe the property tenure is freehold.

They describe it as: "Located in the heart of the Dee Valley, a picturesque area located between the Llantysilio and Berwyn mountains, quite close to the pretty village centre of Carrog, River Dee and the historic bridge, approximately half a mile from the A5 at Llidiart-Y-Parc, the original coaching road linking London with Anglesey."

Picture: Rightmove

Carrog is described as a small picturesque village standing on the northern side of The River Dee about 0.5 mile from the A5 link to Oswestry and Shrewsbury, some 3.5 miles from Corwen and 7 miles Llangollen.

It is an area noted as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, renowned for it's scenic beauty overlooking The Berwyn Mountains and itself on the lower slopes of the Llantysilio Hills noted for its many footpaths and bridleways.

Viewings are to be made by appointment to the estate agent's Ruthin office.