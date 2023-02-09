Grade II listed former wool warehouse and hotel for sale in Shrewsbury at £650,000

The kitchen

The building, located next to the Welsh Bridge in Frankwell, was initially a wool warehouse before being transformed into a hotel.

Outside the building

The residential townhouse also served as the headquarters of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, during which time its renovation took place.

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, whose team are handling the sale, said: “The sale of Welsh Bridge House represents a unique opportunity to live in the centre of Shrewsbury and enjoy the thriving lifestyle that the town has to offer.

The property is for sale

"There is also the potential of purchasing the adjoining commercial premises which will provide a steady income.”

Welsh Bridge House is set over three floors, comprising a kitchen/dining room with living area, a drawing room, a master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room. There is also an extensive ground floor double garage, laundry room, sauna room and workshop.

The kitchen

The timber-framed home comes with a guide price of £650,000 and there is an option to purchase the additional adjoining commercial premises currently used as a restaurant let and beauty salon and the residential property combined with a guide price of £1,100,000. The property is available as a whole or purely as a residential property.

The inside of the former hotel

As a whole, this offers an immediate return on the investment. The restaurant lease provides an income of £24,000 per annum with the suite capable of earning an additional income of £7,200 per annum.