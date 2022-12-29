Stunning £1.45m home converted from working farm with seven bedrooms and outdoor pool

The outdoor swimming pool. Pictures: Berriman Eaton, Bridgnorth

Church Barn, Hall Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal was converted in the 1990s to a courtyard design, including an outdoor swimming pool.

It includes seven bedrooms and five bathrooms and has been called a 'labour of love'.

The stunning property from above.

Being marketed by Berriman Eaton, Bridgnorth, it is described as a 'barn conversion of generous proportions, offering flexible living set over two floors with beautiful landscaped gardens including an outdoor swimming pool and an adjoining paddock extending to around 1.5 acres with far reaching views'.

Inside the dining room.

"Church Barn has been our family home for the past 30 years," said Stephen Taylor.

"When we were handed the keys it was just a shell, partially converted from its days as a working farm. It has changed beyond recognition since then, you could say it’s been a labour of love.

A stunning kitchen.

"We have cherished our time at Church Barn and hope the next owners will create as many happy memories as we did, having hosted several weddings and large parties over the years, acting as the congregation point for the whole family.”

The living area.

The accommodation includes an impressive reception hall with galleried landing above, featuring full height windows to the front and rear with exposed beam and brick work.

A guest suite on the ground floor provides a double bedroom, shower room and sitting room along with a home office, large store room, guest WC and cloakroom.

The landing area.

There is also a drawing room, formal dining room and breakfast kitchen.

The rear lobby extends through with quarry tiled flooring, windows looking out onto the courtyard with doors to the front and rear gardens.

One of the bedrooms.

There is a sitting room, laundry room and double bedroom, bathroom and further reception room leading through to a guest bedroom suite.

A main bedroom.

From a galleried landing are two airing cupboards and three en-suite double bedrooms while there's a principal bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and exposed beam work.

Views of the countryside.