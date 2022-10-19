Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre set to get £750k refurbishment

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre, Madeley

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is marking its 50th birthday this year and Telford & Wrekin Council has announced it will refurbish the centre, with work taking place from spring 2023.

The investment comes as a part of the council’s wider commitment for leisure services which was announced last year.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships, said: “We are extremely proud of all of our council-owned leisure facilities across the borough and we will continue to invest to ensure they are the best they can be for residents.

“Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is a brilliant facility, a hidden jewel tucked away in Madeley and we are very proud people travel from afar to use the ski slope.

"I would urge people to come down to the slope for this event and make use of the activities on offer. The taster ski sessions are suitable for all ages and are the perfect opportunity to give skiing a try for the first time. You never know - you could be signing up to our next course of ski lessons.”

The all-weather 85m dry ski slope and 35m nursery slope in Madeley offers families a setting to learn a winter sport in a fun and safe environment with qualified and experienced instructors.

During a half-term celebration event on Thursday, October 27, all activities will be based on 1970s pricing.

Doors will open from 12pm noon until 9pm to encourage as many people as possible to pop along throughout the day.

Activities planned include a 1970s fancy dress competition, taster ski sessions for all ages, tobogganing and adrenaline tubing.