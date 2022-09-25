16th Century barn coversion near Bridgnorth with a modern twist up for £895,000

The Coach House, a three-bedroom barn conversion at Hoards Park Barns, Cantern Bank, hidden away yet just a mile from the town centre, is up for sale at £895,000.
Converted from a large barn which formed part of Hoards Park on the Apley Estate, The Coach House also features a detached holiday let annexe with its own garden, paddock, private gardens and a detached studio room.
The property is part of small development on the northern outskirts of Bridgnorth, set well back from the main road along a private track.
Since purchasing the property, the current owners have upgraded many of the fixtures and fittings as well as buying the paddock.
The Coach House features a luxurious dining kitchen on the ground floor and open plan living area on the first floor, which agents Nock Deighton say is brimming with character.
The bedroom accommodation is on the ground floor, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. The master bedroom has a glazed door leading out to the garden for morning coffee, and an en-suite shower room.
The spacious open plan living accommodation on the first floor runs to just over 700 sq ft, featuring a dining and a lounge area, with woodburner and feature wall with storage and shelving.
A small enclosed garden leads to the 'The Cow Shed', a one-bedroom annexe, which enjoys its own private garden to the rear, with far reaching views.
There is also a brick-built store room which could serve as a home office or gym. Beyond is approximately half an acre of paddock.
