Key questions answered over Bridgnorth development plans

Here we try to answer some of the common points raised by readers:

1. Why do we have these two big development schemes lined up for our town?

There is a national housing shortfall and the government wants councils to allow more properties to be built. There is a particular need for more affordable housing in the county. Shropshire Council is in the process of updating its Local Plan.

2. How big are these schemes and where are they?

The Stanmore plan, which comes from a consortium of landowners, is on land to the east of town near, but not including, Stanmore Country Park. The proposal is for 850 homes with business opportunities by 2036. There was a pledge of up to 2,000 jobs. After 2036 there would be an option for a further 650 homes. The Tasley proposal, meanwhile, comes from developers Taylor Wimpey and is for 1,050 properties, along with 16 hectares of employment land, at a site south of the A458.

3. Aren’t these green belt sites and therefore protected from development?

The Stanmore land is green belt but the Tasley site can be developed. Shropshire Council will have to show ‘exceptional circumstances’ to permit development at Stanmore.

4. Which is the better designed scheme?

The Stanmore applicants make great play of its ‘designer’ credentials while Tasley offers a mix of properties in a ‘landscape-led garden village’ with a country park nearby. Looks will not necessarily be the determining issue.

5. Shouldn’t we wait for the end of the pandemic before deciding?

Shropshire Council has indicated that it wants to decide its preferred site next month.

6. Does that mean that the preferred scheme automatically goes ahead?

Not necessarily. The presumption will be in favour of granting permission but the developers will still have to apply for detailed permission. .

7. Surely there will be less demand for new homes if we have a recession?

Maybe. It is still too soon to tell how deep the recession will be. But Bridgnorth is a desirable place to live.

8. In normal times the town centre is extremely busy. How will it cope if another 1,000 homes?

It is expected that improvements would have to be made to Bridgnorth’s infrastructure.

9. Can’t we just reject both of the schemes? Bridgnorth is fine as it is.

That may be the case but it appear the town will have to offer up more land for development to meet Shropshire Council’s ‘strategic growth objectives’ for the east of the county.

10. What is the next stage?

Shropshire councillors are meeting on July 6 to discuss their Local Plan. It is anticipated that they will select one of the rival proposals as their favoured option.