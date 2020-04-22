Plans for 600 homes on the outskirts of Oswestry get go-ahead

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has secured outline planning permission on behalf of J Ross Developments for the new 600-home development.

It follows two years of negotiations between LSH and Shropshire Council.

The 60-acre site will feature a mix of new family homes across up to six phases.

The proposals also include a new spine road with improved highway infrastructure.

The development will be built off Shrewsbury Road and work is expected to get under way this year.

The project is part of the council’s housing infrastructure fund, which secured £9.3m to support significant highway capacity in the area, unlock the potential of Oswestry, while also stimulating employment.

Paul Shuker, director of planning, development and regeneration at LSH, said: “This new and sustainable urban extension to the second tier settlement in Shropshire will bring much needed housing to the north of the county.”

Nick Scott, managing director of Pickstock Homes, said: “LSH has provided invaluable support to Pickstock Homes throughout the planning process, which has helped to secure this important outline planning permission for 600 new homes in Oswestry.

"As with many strategic schemes of this size the infrastructure requirements, including mitigation works on the A5 trunk road, have been complex and required careful negotiation with the statutory authorities in order to ensure that the final conditions attached to the outline planning permission provide for a viable scheme on which to base our reserved matters applications.

"Pickstock Homes are looking forward to making a reserved matter application in the next few months to deliver the first tranche of residential development on this exciting new site."