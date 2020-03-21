Historic walkway to be preserved if 3,000 homes built off M54

The managing director of Bradford Estates, Viscount Alexander Newport, has said there should be no concerns over the future of the long distance footpath.

The Monarch’s Way route, which covers some 625 miles and passes through Shropshire, honours King Charles II’s daring escape after his defeat in 1651 in the final battle of the English Civil War at Worcester. About one mile of the path will pass through parts of the J3 development if planning permission is granted.

“We have recognised the historical and recreational importance of Monarch’s Way from the start of this project,” Lord Newport said.

“So we’ve looked for ways to integrate it and enhance it as part of our designs for the J3 development.

“For example the plans envisage the footpath will be set within a new woodland area, at least 75 metres wide, where it passes close to the proposed employment area.

“Not only will this help preserve its existing route, it will also enhance its environmental quality by providing many new trees, hedgerows, ponds and the like too.

“In addition, our vision is for the route to connect into a wider network of completely new footpaths and spaces, like opening up nearby Lizard Wood, so there will be more places than ever for local people to walk and enjoy.”

Plans for land to the west of the A41 include four garden village-style communities, which will include 3,000 homes, schools and doctor’s surgeries. There would also be 1.8 million sq ft of commercial space. Land to the east of the road has been set aside for parkland.

Lord Newport said the development would bring major economic growth and jobs to the county. Action group Shifnal Matters said the site would destroy the greenbelt and bring with it "increased traffic, dangerous roads, and stretched services."

Those with concerns or questions about the development are invited to email Lord Newport.

Anybody who would like to get in touch can do so via newport@bradford-estates.co.uk