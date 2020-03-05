Historic manor house on the market for £1.5 million

Grade II* Listed Bishton Manor, in Patsull, near Albrighton, has a rich past and the earliest known occupier was Henry de Bispeston in 1221.

During 1327, prosperous inhabitants of Albrighton were taxed for the value of their movable assets.

John Bishton, of Bishton Albrighton passed Bishton Manor to the Harrington family who were to live there for more than 300 years.

It is believed the family made additions to the house in the mid-to-late 16th century, which remain today.

In 1910, the farm buildings included a cartshed, naphouse, stables for nine horses, piggeries, a cow house for 32 cattle, two calf cots, covered yards, granary, chaffhouse and a dutch barn.

During the Second World War it is said that about 11 officers lived in the house and more than 100 soldiers lived in the service wing.

In 1953 Lord Dartmouth gave Bishton Manor to his daughter, Lady Diana Legg, who lived there with her second husband, Brigadier Adrian Matthews until it was bought by the current owners in 1971.

Today the house, which is set within 15 acres, boasts seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms and gardens that take full advantage of the picturesque setting.

The gardens have been created, nurtured and developed by the present owners over many years.

Part of the garden has also been left as a natural meadow during spring and summer to encourage wildlife and there is a pond which is home to coy carp, with a wooden jetty surrounded by wild flowers.

David Berriman, of estate agents Berriman Eaton, said: “This is a fine old house with a beautiful garden and range of barns suitable for many uses. The present owner has been there for 49 years.

“It is a prime residential location which is both private and convenient. There are few such properties in the region.”

The house is on the market for offers around £1.5millon.