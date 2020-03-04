Menu

Oswestry nightclub Gibsons up for sale in £800k property package

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Property | Published:

A popular Oswestry nightclub is on the market as part of a package for £800,000.

Gibsons nightclub. Image: Google

Gibsons in New Street and Kirkhams Sewing Shop in Willow Street are up for sale with Harry Ray & Company.

It also comes with two residential units and another building with planning potential for a further two homes.

There is access off Willow Street for parking.

The property description says: "The sale of these properties as a whole presents an opportunity for investment or development on a large site in a superb town centre location."

Aimee Jones

@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

