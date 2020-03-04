Advertising
Oswestry nightclub Gibsons up for sale in £800k property package
A popular Oswestry nightclub is on the market as part of a package for £800,000.
Gibsons in New Street and Kirkhams Sewing Shop in Willow Street are up for sale with Harry Ray & Company.
It also comes with two residential units and another building with planning potential for a further two homes.
There is access off Willow Street for parking.
The property description says: "The sale of these properties as a whole presents an opportunity for investment or development on a large site in a superb town centre location."
