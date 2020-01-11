Menu

Advertising

Further plans submitted for Ironbridge power station site

By Rory Smith | Ironbridge | Property | Published:

Further plans to develop the Ironbridge power station site have been put forward.

How the proposed siite would look

Owners Harworth Group has submitted more in-depth proposals that outline the future of its planned work, which include 1,000 homes, a retail and commercial centre and a primary school.

The newest application to Telford & Wrekin Council includes further impact assessments of the proposed development, detailed transport plans and environmental evaluations.

The document also includes plans for nature corridors, public open space and the re-use of the site’s pump house to support either retail, community or river-based uses.

There would also be two vehicular accesses off the A4169, a retirement village, allotments, sports pitches, a railway link, a park and ride facility, walking and cycling routes, and associated landscaping, drainage and infrastructure works.

Planning bosses at both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils are set to review the proposals over the next 12 months.

The plans can be viewed at telford.gov.uk

Property News Politics Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News