Further plans submitted for Ironbridge power station site
Further plans to develop the Ironbridge power station site have been put forward.
Owners Harworth Group has submitted more in-depth proposals that outline the future of its planned work, which include 1,000 homes, a retail and commercial centre and a primary school.
The newest application to Telford & Wrekin Council includes further impact assessments of the proposed development, detailed transport plans and environmental evaluations.
The document also includes plans for nature corridors, public open space and the re-use of the site’s pump house to support either retail, community or river-based uses.
There would also be two vehicular accesses off the A4169, a retirement village, allotments, sports pitches, a railway link, a park and ride facility, walking and cycling routes, and associated landscaping, drainage and infrastructure works.
Planning bosses at both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils are set to review the proposals over the next 12 months.
The plans can be viewed at telford.gov.uk
