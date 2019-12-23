Plans for nearly 100 homes and flood alleviation scheme in Ellesmere

The plans, which will see 99 homes built to the south west of Ellesmere, have been lodged today.

The plans are phase one of a major scheme affecting the town.

Outline permission has already been granted, but these plans show more detail of the proposals.

Planning agents Roberts Limbrick have submitted a design and access statement to the council, which says: “The site is located to the south-west of Ellesmere.

“The main A495 road sits just north of the site running to the town centre, with the wider site extending south as far as the Shropshire Union Canal, providing a natural boundary to the extent of the outline approved development.

“The site is located at the central northern part of the previously OPA approved mixed use, with the existing and emerging urban edge to the north and east of the site.

“An existing sewage treatment works is located to the south-east of the site.

“The site currently features a culverted watercourse running east to west and also a public right of way footpath running north of the site.

Character

“Adjacent to the site to the north-east there is residential development currently in construction, the eastern part of which is around the redeveloped wharf area, which compliments these proposals.

“The site itself slopes down from the north/ north-eastern corner with a more gentle topography to the central and southern areas.

“The land is generally aligned topographically with emerging residential development and sewage plant to the east.

“Along the boundaries the site has a substantial number of existing trees and vegetation. The northern edge is well planted and creates a natural backdrop to development on the higher portion of the south facing slope, minimising visual impact from surrounding areas.

“The site is within close proximity to an array of resources, including employment opportunities for example the Ellesmere Business Park, schools, a supermarket, and the main high street is approximately a 10 minute walk from the central portion of the site.”

It added: “The local character of the area is diverse and features a wide range of styles in relation to the built environment.

“The palette of materials present is predominantly brick, although additional materials have been utilised across the area to complement this.

“Accents of render and timber can be seen in local developments, which effectively breaks up the dominance of the brick facades.”