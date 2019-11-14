South Shropshire town's future housing needs to come under spotlight

Residents in Bishop’s Castle are being urged to take part in Shropshire Council’s housing needs survey this month.

The town is the latest to be consulted on the project as part of the local plan review which will set out the county’s housing needs going forward.

Bishop’s Castle Town Council has called on people in the town to have their say by the end of November.

A spokesman said: “In partnership with Shropshire Council, the Bishop’s Castle Neighbourhood Plan group will be running a housing needs survey in the parish in November and we need people to get involved.

“The Right Home Right Place housing survey has been developed by Shropshire Council to help identify housing need in Shropshire at a parish level.

“The surveys have been carried out in about 30 parishes in Shropshire and now, as part of the Bishop’s Castle Neighbourhood Plan, we will be running the survey in Bishop’s Castle.

“Each household will receive a survey in the post from this week and we are encouraging residents to have their say through the survey.

“The more people who respond to the survey the better our understanding of the local housing need will be, so please look out for the survey and give us your views.”

He added: “It might be that you are nearing retirement age and are thinking of downsizing to a smaller home or you could have a growing family and need a larger home but have not been able to find something suitable in the area.

“Perhaps you have adult children living at home who would like to find their own home in Bishop’s Castle.

“We want to hear everyone’s views even if you don’t currently have a housing need.

“The Right Home Right Place survey will give you a chance to record your housing need, which will then help the Neighbourhood Plan group better understand the local need and develop policies in our Neighbourhood Plan which will help provide the right type of housing for Bishop’s Castle in the future.

“You will be able to complete the survey and return it to Shropshire Council using a prepaid envelope, or you can complete the survey online at righthomerightplace.com.”

Once completed the survey results will be shared with Bishop’s Castle Town Council and also made available on the Right Home Right Place website.