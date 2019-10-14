Plans submitted for 58 new homes

Plans to develop the land between Cholstrey Road and Ginhall Lane in Leominster have been submitted to Herefordshire Council.

Planners had granted permission to three separate schemes to build 12, 23 and 22 homes with garages on the site.

Architects working on the plans say discussions have already taken place between housing association Fortis Living and the council’s housing officer to ensure their support for the scheme.

A planning statement supporting the application said: “There has been a latent demand for affordable housing not only in Leominster but across the Herefordshire district that this development will look to meet through the deliver of a 100 per cent affordable scheme.

“There is a high need for family sized affordable housing in Leominster.

“Based on recent data there are 479 families registered on Homepoint across Herefordshire in need of two, three and four bedroom properties. Of these families 60 stated that they want to live in Leominster.”

Each property would have two parking spaces and a rear shed which includes cycle storage.

People have until October 28 to comment on the proposals.