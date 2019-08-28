Shropshire homes plan leaflet called into question

Shifnal Matters, which is opposed to proposals from Bradford Estates for a huge development near Tong, and large-scale expansion of Shifnal as proposed by Shropshire Council, has urged people to critically assess information put out about the plans.

In a post on the group's Facebook page it said that the details outlined in the brochure distributed on behalf of the Bradford Estates, were not concrete.

It said: "As many of you are now aware leaflets are being delivered throughout Tong and Albrighton showing the J3 Tong development. We received a copy of this a few days ago plus a map from Curtin and Co's meeting at Bradford Estates on Monday and have been analysing the data.

See also:

"This is one of Curtin and Co / Bradford Estates many tactics to get this development accepted. The information contained in this document isn't exact or approved and isn't designated to go ahead."

The brochure does not claim the plans, which it says include 50 hectares of business land, two primary schools, a secondary school, and a doctors urge, are definitive, and instead describes them as part of an "emerging masterplan".

Shifnal Matters has said that any proposals for schools and medical facilities, as outlined in the brochure would need the support of the council and the local clinical commissioning group.

Advertising

Other issues have been raised by the group, including the lack of information in the brochure addressing the potential impact of the development on nearby Tong and Shifnal.

A spokesman said: "They omit the effects this will have on Albrighton and Shifnal and how they will reduce them because they know they can't."

The group has also urged people to make sure they respond to the Shropshire Council consultation on the proposals first and foremost, and warned they would continue to oppose the scheme.

The spokesman said: "This is not a done deal and we need to carry on fighting this by responding in the first instance to the current consultation."

Shropshire Council is currently consulting on the plans but stopped short of adopting the proposal as a 'preferred site' earlier this year.

Councillors said they needed more information before the council could back the scheme which would see as many as 3,000 homes built on green belt land.