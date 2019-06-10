Unused historic stable block near Oswestry to be houses

The block at the Tedsmore Hall estate in West Felton, will be transformed after Shropshire Council planners gave the plans the green light.

Ollie Thomas, Shropshire Council planning officer, said: “This application is seeking listed building consent for the conversion of a disused Grade II listed stable block, into four residential dwellings, at Tedsmore Hall, which forms part of the wider racing stables complex which has received permission for its conversion to visitor and tourist accommodation.

“Although the wider scheme comprises a total of 1778sqm, known as the Racing Stables, this application site is only the single stable range, to the west and a small parcel of land designated for parking.

“The stable block forms the western extent of the development site, immediately adjoined by the walled garden of Tedsmore Hall.

“The stable block is relatively well screened within its setting, largely due to the existing modern stable and area unit, with existing boundary treatments enhancing its screening also.

“Access is provided directly of Tedsmore Lane, an unclassified highway, via an existing large access point, with existing on-site driveways.”

He added: “The proposal is seeking to convert a former historic stable block into four residential units, which has remained disused and vacant for a number of years.

“The application building is considered as curtilage listed of the Grade II Tedsmore Hall, of traditional brick and stone construction under a slate roof and of late 1800’s construction.

Advertising

“Throughout its lifetime, the building has been subject to a number of alterations, both internal and external to accommodate its continued use as part of a working farm.

“However, in recent years the building has become not fit for purpose and has since laid disused, although still in relatively good state of repair.”

Granting permission, he added: “The proposal is not considered to result in the loss of significant historic fabric, nor will it harm the original character and appearance of the listed building. This is done through careful design.” and retaining and respecting the historical importance that this site holds in its surroundings.

“The proposals impact upon this heritage asset is considered minimal, amounting to minimal significant harm as a result, being fully compliant with local policies.”

Advertising

Built in 1768 by the Bulkley-Owen family, Tedsmore Hall is the heart of the estate and is the private residence of Robert and Gina Parker.

The estate encompasses parkland and woodland and includes the Tedsmore Estate Farm and Tedsmore Racing Stables.

The estate parkland is home to a herd of red deer, bred from a line of the Woburn Park deer.