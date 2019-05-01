Former Post Office to be converted into four-bedroom house

Applicants Moore want to turn the Old Post Office in Chetton into a one-and-a-half storey house.

Shropshire Council’s South Planning Committee has been recommended to approve the plans by officers.

Planning case officer Emma Bailey said: “This application seeks full planning consent for the construction of a dwelling to replace the existing dwelling known as The Old Post Office, Chetton.

“This development was first considered by the South Planning Committee on February 12, where it was resolved that the application be deferred to enable the applicant to give further consideration to the design, materials and fenestration of the proposal.

“Amended plans have since been formally submitted for consideration and on receipt of these, a full re-consultation of all neighbours and consultees has taken place.

“Principally, the design of the dwelling has been amended to provide a more traditional visual appearance.

“The proposed palette of external materials has been reduced with facing brickwork to the external walls, a slate roof, and casement-style timber windows with stone sills.

“A brick chimney has replaced the previously proposed flue. The development remains the same in terms of its scale and siting.

“The Old Post Office is a detached bungalow accessed down Chetton Lane, which serves Chetton from the B4364 road linking Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

“This lane is mostly single width, is not lit, and does not have a pavement. The site lies within the main core of Chetton, with the adjacent roadside sweeping around it.

“St Giles Church, a Grade II* listed building, and its respective churchyard abut the site to the south.”

No representations have been made about the plans from the public and none of the consultees have voiced a concern.

Ms Bailey added: “The amended plans received following the resolution to Defer this application at the February 2019 South Planning Committee are acceptable.

“The proposal as amended is considered to reflect the comments made by members and achieve an appropriate, high quality design, thus according with the principal determining criteria of the relevant development plan policies.”

The committee will meet on May 8 to determine on the plans.