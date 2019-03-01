Approval given for up to 74 homes in Ludlow

Willsgrove Developments Limited will now have three years to submit the next stage of the proposal for land off Fishmore Road.

Shropshire Council's planning officers used delegated powers to grant permission last week.

Plans to develop the site were first submitted in 2006. Planning permission was granted but lapsed when no development took place.

The latest application was submitted in July 2016 but final approval was delayed for discussions on affordable housing.

The developer argued that the costs of decontamination of the site and building a retaining wall to protect the development from the quarry face meant that any provision of affordable housing would make the development unviable.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow North said: "We need affordable social housing. But we also need homes for young people wanting to get on the housing ladder. The developer aims to provide 36 two-bedroom homes. That’s really welcome in Ludlow and south Shropshire where developers seem programmed to only supply three and four bedroom 'executive' homes.

"We do need to get on with developing this site which is an eyesore. The extra traffic will not be welcomed but we are in desperate need of smaller homes in walking distance of the town centre."

The developer will pay an estimated £230,320 towards local services through the community infrastructure levy.

Councillor Boddington wants some of the money to be used to improve pedestrian safety at the roundabouts by the railway bridge and in East Hamlet beside One Stop.