Ex-MP: Election was unavoidable due to continued Brexit deadlock

Glyn Davies stood down as the Montgomeryshire MP, a seat he had held for the Conservatives since 2010, deciding not to seek re-election.

Now the former MP has told how the Prime Minister had 'little choice' over next month's election, and that his party's candidates have made personal pledges over Brexit – showing where they stand on the issue.

He has however warned that the journey over Brexit will still be 'long and torturous'.

Writing on Facebook Mr Davies said that the failure to stick to the 2017 manifesto pledges had created the deadlock in parliament.

He said: "In 2017, both the Conservative and Labour parties campaigned on a manifesto commitment to support the UK leaving the EU.

Pledges

"Most of the elected Labour MPs and a few of the Conservatives reneged on that commitment. They have sought to renege on the EU Referendum result. Which has led to the current early general election and great uncertainty and divisions at all levels of society.

"I did not want this general election but can see that Boris had little choice. He must lead a Government which ‘gets brexit done’. Some candidates will disagree of course. But Boris is clear. If the Conservatives form a majority government, the UK will leave."

Mr Davies highlighted a move by the Conservative Party for candidates to sign personal pledges on the issue.

He said: "All 635 Conservative candidates are making personal pledges to vote in favour of signing up to taking the UK out of the EU, taking back control of borders, money and laws etc.

"The 28 EU member states (including the UK) have signed up to a Withdrawal Agreement. It’s just waiting to be signed off.

"If the Conservatives win a majority on December 12, the UK will leave the EU. There will still be a long and tortuous journey in front of us, but we will have taken the first decisive stride."