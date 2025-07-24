£4m to repair Whitchurch Civic Centre 'doesn’t exist'

The building, situated in Whitchurch High Street, has been closed since September 2023 – except for the sports/market hall.

This was after specialist engineers found that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) existed across the majority of the complex, and that it had major structural issues.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Picture: Shropshire Council

At a Cabinet meeting in February, the then Conservative-run council agreed to commit up to £4m within its capital strategy towards the repair or rebuilding of the centre.

This would be used for either a rebuild/redevelopment of the civic centre in accordance with the needs analysis if either Government or external funding can be securedm or a new roof for the centre – and other repairs – if no Government or external funding can be secured.

However, Shropshire Council, which is now run by the Liberal Democrats, has today (July 24) confirmed that no funding was identified and put into the capital programme.

It goes on to say that a ‘needs analysis’ report has been completed, with the likely aspiration being to potentially redevelop the site and create a new, modern, fit-for-purpose and energy-efficient building.

This is emerging as the preferred option, said the council, as opposed to replacing just the roof.

“Work to understand funding options including potential CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) external funding is being carried out, and the new Cabinet will consider this as part of its re-prioritisation of capital projects in the near future,” said Councillor Roger Evans, Cabinet member for finance.

“I understand the expectation and the need for Whitchurch to have a functioning civic centre and promise that we will continue to discuss and share future plans with the civic centre working group – made up of local Shropshire councillors, Whitchurch town councillor , Helen Morgan MP, and officers from both councils – and provide regular public updates.

“A representative from the wider community is also being asked to join this group as it is important that we hear from everyone.”

Andy Hall, who is both a Shropshire and Whitchurch town councillor, said he was “extremely disappointed” that people in the town “have been hoodwinked into believing £4m had been set aside from the Conservative administration”.

“Money was set aside for this but it doesn’t exist,” said Cllr Hall.

“It leaves us in limbo until we have a finance meeting and identify where the money can come from.”