Teenager launches bid to become MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | General Election 2019 | Published:

An 18-year-old woman is in the running to become Shrewsbury & Atcham's first female MP.

Hannah Locke is running as an independent candidate for Shrewsbury & Atcham in the General Election

Hannah Locke is running as an independent candidate for the constituency at the December General Election and, if she were to win, would also be the youngest ever MP.

She submitted her forms this week, and she will be running against four other candidates including the Conservatives' Daniel Kawczynski, who has held the seat since 2005.

Others in the race include Labour's Julia Buckley - who replaced Dr Laura Davies after she was deselected after a vote of no confidence just 37 days before the election - Nat Green from the Liberal Democrats and Green Party representative Julian Dean.

The election is being held on Thursday, December 12.

