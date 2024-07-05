South Shropshire election result: Tory Stuart Anderson replaces Philip Dunne in renamed constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For the first time since 1885, a South Shropshire MP is returning to Parliament after the constituency replaced Ludlow, with parts of Shrewsbury and Atcham, now renamed Shrewsbury, being added.

And that will be Stuart Anderson, the former Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West.

Having been selected and succeeded in South Shropshire, he will replace Philip Dunne who represented the now-defunct Ludlow constituency from 1997 until earlier this year.

Mr Dunne announced he would be stepping down in May 2023.

