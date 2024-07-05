Sir Keir's stunning turnaround has seen the West Midlands turn red – but he owes Nigel Farage a beer or two

No, it wasn't the 300-seat super-majority that some of the wilder polls were suggesting, but that was always fanciful. Such results just don't happen in functioning democracies.

But a majority of about 170, on a par with Tony Blair's 'Things Can Only Get Better' triumph in 1997, is a political earthquake nevertheless.

Not only has he won pretty much every seat that was on his hit list, he has won in places that were not even on his radar.

Back in March, when Labour was already riding high in the polls, a strategist shared with me the seats in the region that the party was expecting to win, and the ones where they saw little hope. Today, most of these now have Labour MPs.

The Tories always knew they would lose Wolverhampton West, West Bromwich, Walsall and Bloxwich and Tipton and Wednesbury. They probably expected to lose Wolverhampton North East, Shrewsbury and Telford. But Cannock Chase? Lichfield? And only just scraping through in Aldridge-Brownhills? Few saw that coming.

This is a remarkable comeback for a party which four years ago appeared to be facing an existential crisis. Indeed, just two-and-a-half years ago, Sir Keir's leadership appeared to be in the balance as he trailed Boris Johnson's Conservatives in the polls. No leader in living memory has turned round a broken demoralised party in such a space of time.

A word of caution for Labour and Sir Keir Starmer, though. The old saying that 'oppositions don't win elections, governments lose them', have seldom looked more true. Labour's share of the vote is so far just one per cent ahead of where it was under Jeremy Corbyn.

Of course Partygate, the Owen Paterson affair, and the Chris Pincher scandal did for Mr Johnson, and the Tories' fate was sealed the moment Liz Truss crashed the economy with her disastrous mini-budget. Rishi Sunak could have solved global warming, won the war in Ukraine, and paid off the national debt out of his own back pocket, and the voters would still have probably given him a kicking.

And while we are unlikely to see Sir Keir expressing his appreciation, the new Prime-Minister-elect owes a huge debt of gratitude to Nigel Farage, who has practically handed the West Midlands on a plate to Labour.

Labour's wins in the Black Country came not out of a burning desire among Brexit-voting social conservatives to see a europhile human rights lawyer in Downing Street. They happened because thousands upon thousands of voters who previously voted Conservative had turned instead to Reform UK. Labour may have taken Tipton and Wednesbury, for example with a majority of 2,725. But that result would probably not have happened had Reform not taken more than 8,019 votes. In Dudley, Labour's Sonia Kumar ousted Marco Longhi by 1,900 votes – with Reform coming a close third, on 9,442.

Indeed, Boris Johnson's own landslide victory in 2019 was in no small measure down to Nigel Farage withdrawing candidates from hundreds of seats. How the Tories must rue their decision not to have offered him anything in return.

Today's result is a vindication of Sir Keir's decision to take a hard line on antisemitism, and to move the party towards the centre ground. His dismissal of Rebecca Long-Bailey from the shadow cabinet, and expulsion of Jeremy Corbyn from the parliamentary party, were not without risk, but Corbyn's win in Islington North will be seen as an irritation rather than a serious challenge to his authority. In truth, the prospect of a return to government after 14 years in the wilderness has done wonders for party discipline. The real test will be maintaining that discipline two years into government.

Throughout the campaign, Sir Keir has talked much about the 'hard yards', but in many ways the hard work is now about to begin. In his favour, the effects of the pandemic and the energy crisis will surely ease over the years to come. But he will also know that his honeymoon will be short-lived, and dealing with the crises facing an increasingly uncertain world will be vastly more difficult than presenting an attractive alternative to a tired, beleaguered government.

The Prime-Minister-in-waiting will never be stronger than he is now. If he is wise, he will get as many of his unpopular decisions out of the way as quickly as possible, rather than bask in his own popularity as many believe that Boris Johnson did.

Sir Keir will also be acutely aware that the split in the right-of-centre vote may have been reconciled next time he goes to the polls. If that is the case, he will have a fight on his hands to retain many of the seats he has unexpectedly picked up in this neck of the woods.

The hard yards start here.