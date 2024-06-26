Will the Tory election betting scandal disappear? I wouldn't put a wager on it

By 7.30pm reports were breaking that Mr George himself was being investigated over the same issue that had seen the national Conservative Party withdraw support from Mr Williams' bid to be elected as MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

The developments are as farcical as they are illustrative of the story that just won't die.

It's like Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, and at this rate nobody would be surprised to see the saga conclude with a Conservative hand slipping into the molten metal brandishing a betting slip instead of offering a thumbs-up.

Details of the potential Conservative betting scandal first emerged back on June 12.

But, 14 days on and the story continues to dog the Prime Minister, with any attempt to draw a line under the scandal proving as effective as the proverbial chocolate fireguard.

Over the course of two weeks a total of five Conservative Party members have been revealed as subject to investigations by the Gambling Commission – with suggestions there are more to come.