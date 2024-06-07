Liberal Democrat candidate for The Wrekin hopeful party can 'do well' at General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Despite it looking like a two-way fight between the Conservatives and Labour, the Lib Dems will be hoping to gain support from voters who were previously part of the North Shropshire constituency, whose MP is Lib Dems’ Helen Morgan.

Boundary changes mean that part of North Shropshire has stretched into The Wrekin.

Representing the Lib Dems is Anthony Lower, a former Mayor of Wellington who left the Conservative Party in 2019.

“Both Telford and The Wrekin represent an electoral challenge for the Liberal Democrats, but so did North Shropshire at the by-election in December 2021,” said Mr Lowe.

“Helen Morgan has been an amazing champion for North Shropshire and I will continue the hard work she already started in these areas, as well as representing all of The Wrekin.”

Mr Lowe left the Conservatives because he believes The Wrekin needs stronger local representation in parliament.

“There is a general level of dissatisfaction not only with the Conservatives but also with Labour so I am hopeful that voters can see that I am listening and ready to represent them,” he said.

“The Liberal Democrats have been saying for some time that a general election could not come soon enough.

“We are ready to rise to the challenge by offering a new opportunity for voters in The Wrekin. Our campaigning is an ongoing process so we are already aware of the frustrations of residents across The Wrekin, they want a change and a fair deal.

“They are also desperate to be listened to and their concerns addressed, that is what I intend to do. I promise to be 'The Wrekin man in Westminster' and not just a candidate shipped in to stand in our constituency."

Anthony Lowe, left, with Liberal Democrats Leader Sir Ed Davey. Picture: The Liberal Democrats

Mr Lowe added that the Liberal Democrats want “a fair deal” and that is at the heart of everything it does.

“We will focus on tackling the cost of living crisis, not by increasing the tax burden but by addressing the skills shortage, incentivising capital investment and increasing productivity as the best way to increase GDP per head,” he said.

“In The Wrekin, inward investment from other areas of the UK and overseas is key to continued growth. The Liberal Democrats will continue to support the farmers and rural communities across the constituency and work proactively to address the challenges faced by the sector.

“Other priorities include 8,000 more GPs, the right to see a doctor within one week - 24 hours for urgent care - and support for the care sector to allow recruitment and retention of carers to free up hospital beds.

“Sewage dumping by Severn Trent must also not go unpunished and blue flag status for our rivers is a way to monitor the quality of our rivers.”

By Paul Rogers