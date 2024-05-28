Labour responds to 'another Tory drama' after Lucy Allan is suspended for Reform UK support

On Monday, Lucy Allan was suspended from the Conservative Party after she threw her support behind Reform UK's Alan Adams in the race to replace her as Telford MP.

In a social media post following her suspension, Ms Allan said the Tories were "too far removed from the needs and concerns of Telford people" and that "the party has let them down".

Ms Allan, who has been the town's MP since 2015, said that Mr Adams was "Telford through and through" and had a "realistic chance of winning" against Labour's Shaun Davies in the July 4 General Election.