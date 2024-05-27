Labour Party announces General Election candidate for South Shropshire
The Labour Party has revealed its General Election candidate for South Shropshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Simon Thomson is a former BBC journalist and now works for a national food charity, and will be hoping to secure votes in South Shropshire on July 4.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised many last Wednesday when he called a snap General Election.
Mr Thomson will be up against the Conservative Party's Stuart Anderson, Matthew Green of the Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK's Charles Shackerley-Bennett for the South Shropshire seat.
The constituency replaces Ludlow, which has been represented by long-serving Conservative MP Philip Dunne since 2005.
The Labour candidate Mr Thomson has lived in south-east London with his family for more than 20 years.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Honoured to be Labour's Parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire.
"The General Election on July 4 is a chance to change our country for the better, after 14 years of Tory chaos and decline."