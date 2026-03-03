Telford parish voters given chance to call for election as councillor vacancy announced

A casual vacancy has been announced in the Lightmoor ward of The Gorge Parish Council after the resignation of Councillor Vivienne Moore.

Residents of the ward have until March 13, 2026 to call for a by-election.

At least 10 electors must request a by-election for one to be called.

If a request to hold an election is not received during the permitted time The Gorge Parish Council must co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

Requests can be made to to the returning officer at the Electoral Services Office, Darby House, Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA. For guidance call 01952 381889.

Parish council clerk Ian Cruise-Taylor said the request could simply be a letter headed with such words as: “We the undersigned being electors for the Lightmoor ward call for an election to fill the vacancy."

He said: “It is helpful if the 10 signatures are accompanied by printed names and addresses.”