Renewed hope for Powys hall severely damaged in fire almost eight years ago

They have set up a working group to discuss possible plans for the Dolgerddon Hall site.

Fire ripped through the hall in Dark Lane in July 2018, completely destroying the roof in the seven bedroom property.

It had previously been used as a nursery and by the YMCA but at the time of the fire it was being advertised as private letting rooms.

Crews from six fire stations across the area battled the blaze for almost four hours.

Previously Powys County Council executed forfeiture by peaceable re-entry at the hall – as although the council owns the building there has been a lease in place which meant the responsibility for the hall was with the leaseholder.

The council has tried to work with the leaseholder and their advisors to ensure the best outcome for the property but it was unsuccessful.

The county council also formally made notice that the lease was forfeited to the leaseholder.

Powys County Council said almost two years ago that the hall had been declared surplus to its requirements and would be placed on the open market for sale.

Rhayader Town Council had urged the county council to protect the buildings from the weather for years and a petition on Change.org to Save Dolgerddon Hall gained over 2,500 signatures.

The county council offered the town council the site, the town council expressed and interest and discussions have been taking place.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Julie Stephens said Powys County Council has been looking at it again and they have asked if the town council would still like to go ahead with a potential purchase of the site. They also sent some updated plans for the site.

Councillor Rhys Thomas said: “My feeling since day one is as a council we have battled with Powys County Council to give us assets back in this town and they have not been very forthcoming.

“I think we should so everything we can to secure that land. The more control we can have on that site the better outcome we can have for our community. I think we should go ahead.”

Councillor Clare Evans agreed that the town council should pursue the options a little further.

“Can we afford it, what would we want in detail, to do with it, and do we have the skills and capacity to run a project of this size,” said town and County Councillor Angela Davies. She said they would need a project manager.

Councillor James Stuart said; “This is not a commitment to buy but if we say we want to stop now that’s it. It’s a commitment to continue with the process. I think we should let the process run.”

Councillor Thomas added: “I think it’s important to remember that there were 2,500 signatures on a petition about the state of it. It’s a massive eyesore for the town, anyone would love to see that building up again for the town but it’s not realistic. I think we will probably have to see it being knocked down but I think it’s our responsibility to act on that and do the best we can with it.

“I think we will do a lot more for residents of our town with that site than if we lose it to someone else.”

Members agreed to say they are still interested in buying the property and they have set up a working party to discuss possible future plans