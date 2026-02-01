Councillor resignation in Telford parish sparks by-election call

Ercall Magna Parish Council says it is looking for an enthusiastic and interested person to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Councillor Chris Grant.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

A ballot box

The casual vacancy follows the first councillor resignation of 2026 in Telford & Wrekin borough.

Rules allow electors in the Ercall Magna Ward of the council’s area to request that a by election is held to fill the vacancy.

If the request is not made by February 10, 2026, the rules tell the parish council to arrange to co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

Parish clerk Katrina Baker says the parish council is “looking for an enthusiastic and interested person who is willing to make the necessary commitment in terms of time and effort and feel that they can be part of our team.”

For more information contact the clerk by emailing clerk@ercallmagnaparishcouncil.gov.uk or the Telford & Wrekin returning officer by email at elections@telford.gov.uk.