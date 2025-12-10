Telford MP calls for magistrates to be 'backed and empowered' amid 'broken' justice system backlog

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (December 8), Shaun Davies MP highlighted victims of rape and other serious offences in the county who face waits for their jury trials stretching into 2027, 2028 and beyond.

He told MPs that local magistrates already handle more than 90 per cent of all cases and will be asked to take on even more in the future. Justice Secretary David Lammy has announced plans to cut jury trials for all but the most serious offences.

His fellow Labour MP Mr Davies said this week "we must trust, empower, expand and properly recognise [magistrates'] role, reserving jury trials for only the most serious offences".

The MP for Telford said: "Our justice system is yet another example of the broken public services in Telford, a result of years of underfunding and lack of investment.

"Victims in Telford and Shropshire are having to wait years for justice - with criminals roaming the streets and endangering the public - because of the massive backlog facing our courts.

"In Shropshire and wider West Mercia, victims of rape and other serious offences are being told to wait for their jury trials into 2027, 2028 and even later. Meanwhile, defendants of some other offences are opting for jury trials, despite magistrates having already accepted jurisdiction.

"Volunteer magistrates from our local communities already handle more than 90 per cent of all cases, and they will be asked to take on even more. In return, we must trust, empower, expand and properly recognise their role, reserving jury trials for only the most serious offences.

"After announcing record numbers of sitting days for the coming year, the Government is now introducing reforms to speed up our justice system and protect victims and the public. I will continue fighting for additional resources and investment to reduce the backlog and ensure that Telford and Shropshire have a justice system that delivers for our community."

The Justice Secretary had announced that jury trials will be scrapped for offences in England and Wales where the expected sentence is under three years.

Under reforms, the Government plans to introduce 'swift courts' aimed at reducing the delays currently affecting the justice system.