Controversial Telford bungalows built 10 inches higher than allowed given permission to stay - despite objections

Developers who built two bungalows in Telford nearly 10 inches higher than approved have been allowed to keep the ground level changes, despite objections.

Residents and St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council objected to the retrospective application from Ashlee Homes for the properties in Freeston Avenue, St George’s.

There had been concerns about flooding on the site, leading to one resident accusing Telford & Wrekin Council of failing “for months to take enforcement action or adequately address” issues.

Permission has already been given to change the bungalows into children’s care homes following a planning battle.

The resident added: “Local residents therefore feel ignored and unprotected by this lack of response.

“This application should be refused, and appropriate enforcement measures taken.”