Telford residents call for by-elections to fill two out of three vacant councillor seats

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that it has received 10 valid signatures from electors in both Haygate Ward, in Wellington, and the St George’s West Ward of St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council.

A short note on the Telford & Wrekin Council website states that election dates are to be confirmed. When those are announced there will be a call for candidates to step forward for that election.

The October 7 deadline for an election to be called to fill a third council seat vacancy at Oakengates Town Council has passed without a similar announcement being made.

Seats became vacant at St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council and Oakengates Town Council earlier this year following the death of Councillor Ernie Dabbs.

The Wellington Town Council seat became vacant following the resignation of Councillor Crispin Barker for health reasons.

Where elections are not held to fill vacancies the relevant councils are told to co-opt someone as soon as possible.

To find out more about elections in Telford & Wrekin visit this website https://www.telford.gov.uk/about-my-council/elections/notices-and-results/