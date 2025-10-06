Cllr Iain McIntosh

At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday, October 9 a six-point motion on social cohesion will be placed before councillors by Councillor Richard Church (Liberal Democrat – Welshpool Castle) and will be formally seconded by Councillor Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West).

Cllr Church who is the cabinet member for Legal and Regulatory services said: “We recognise the fear misinformation and misconceptions create not just among refugees and asylum seekers but also among ethnic minorities who are born in UK or who have come here to work, filling essential jobs in health, social care and other roles.

“We also recognise the fear this creates in the wider community, in people struggling with the cost of living and other pressures of modern life who are being led to believe, incorrectly, that asylum seekers and other immigrants are a threat to their housing, income, health care and other aspects of their daily life.

“This council recognises our role in fostering socially cohesive communities where everyone, regardless of background, is able to live safely, free from discrimination and abuse, contributing to their community and in mutually beneficial relationship with their neighbours.”

Cllr Church stresses that the council is: “committed to addressing misinformation and promoting understanding, while fostering the engagement of all voices in our community in informed, constructive and compassionate dialogue.”:

They ask councillors to agree:

To recognise the risk to our communities and to our council if we allow misinformation, and the fear, suspicion, intolerance and discrimination that it generates, to persist unchallenged. To correct misinformation on asylum and migration wherever it occurs. To work with partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our communities, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation or other protected characteristics. To reaffirm our intention to be a county of sanctuary. To ensure, as an anti-racist council, that racism is confronted wherever it occurs, in the school, in the workplace and on the street, with particular consideration to protecting the wellbeing of our own staff. To reaffirm our role as councillors in tackling misinformation and building stronger, cohesive communities.

Powys Reform UK group leader Councillor Iain McIntosh has accused the county council’s ruling administration of trying to “silence public concern” ahead of a debate on a motion about asylum and migration.

But Cllr McIntosh, who represents Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew, said he and his Reform UK colleagues would vote against it.

He said: "This motion is not about promoting unity, it’s a political stunt designed to brand anyone who raises genuine concerns about immigration as racist or misinformed. That is deeply offensive."

Cllr McIntosh claimed the council had no accurate record of how many asylum seekers or illegal immigrants were currently living in Powys, saying officers had admitted the Home Office could place people in the county without notifying the authority.

He also criticised the council for submitting an Expression of Interest to take in more asylum seekers “without knowing the current figures or assessing the impact on local housing, schools, or healthcare.”

“That’s not responsible - that’s reckless,” he said. “The vast majority of people in Powys support legal immigration, but they are rightly concerned about the impact of illegal immigration, and it’s not racist to say so.”

Cllr McIntosh added: "This motion is not about cohesion, it’s about shutting down debate. I urge Cllrs Richard Church and Matthew Dorrance to withdraw it immediately."

