Sir Keir Starmer hails 'George from Telford' as county MP praises Prime Minister 'coming out fighting' in 'uplifting' conference speech

Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool against a backdrop of public dissatisfaction and questions from within his own party the Prime Minister put controlling immigration, growing the economy and restoring pride in Britain at the heart of his plan to take on growing challenge from Reform UK.

During his speech the Prime Minister said he refused to accept Britain was "broken", namechecking the efforts of "George from Telford" as an example of "real Britain" and a “land of dignity and respect”.

Pointing to George Sutherland from Trench in the audience he said: "What about George here who delivers food parcels in Telford with a smile? Debbie who recycles school uniforms for hard up parents in Halifax. Isaac who scrubbed off that racist graffiti in York. The people who picked up the bricks and rubble in Southport. Alex who raised money to rebuild the library in this city that was burnt down by thugs last year. Is that broken Britain conference?"

Mr Sutherland was praised for his voluntary contributions to Telford Crisis Support - an independent, volunteer-led charity centred around a core foodbank service.

George Sutherland with Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

Speaking following the speech Mr Sutherland said: "I was completely humbled to be invited to Liverpool today and mentioned by the Prime Minister. Everything I do is driven by my love for this community, and I’m proud to play a small part in supporting those who need it most.

"But this recognition isn’t just about me — it’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every single volunteer at Telford Crisis Support. I’m honoured to be part of such a caring and committed team and to have represented all those who volunteer at the food bank."

Telford Labour MP, Shaun Davies, said it had been wonderful to see Mr Sutherland recognised.

He said: "People like George remind us all that real change often starts at the local level. I’m incredibly proud of the work George is doing at Telford Crisis Support; helping others at some of the most difficult times in their lives shows true compassion.

"It was fantastic to see George recognised for his efforts today, a well-deserved honour for someone making a real difference. We are lucky to have him here in Telford.”

Speaking following the Prime Minister's speech Shrewsbury's Labour MP, Julia Buckley, hailed his message, saying he had "come out fighting" and was "much bolder" with an "uplifting" pitch for improving people's lives.

Julia Buckley MP hailed the Prime Minister's conference speech.

She said pledges over vocational courses and apprenticeships and plans for online NHS appointments would also provide a significant benefit to Shrewsbury and Shropshire residents.

In terms of apprenticeships the Prime Minister had said targets for 50 per cent of young people to go to university were no longer right, and that the ambition should include those taking vocational courses.

He said “That ambition, to get 50 per cent of kids to uni, I don’t think that’s right for our times. If you’re a kid or a parent of a kid who chooses an apprenticeship, what does it say to you? Do we genuinely, as a country, afford them the same respect? Because we should.”

He added: “Today, I can announce we will scrap that target and replace it with a new ambition that two-thirds of our children should go either to university or take a gold standard apprenticeship.”

Mrs Buckley said that with the closure of Shrewsbury's university the increased recognition for vocational courses, and potential for extra funding to support that would be a disproportionately helpful in Shropshire, pointing to the thousands of young people who attend Shrewsbury College.

The Prime Minister's plans for “NHS Online”, are to create an online hospital for England, as an example of how the government is providing “national renewal”.

He said: "Today I can announce a completely digital NHS trust NHS online that will offer millions of appointments, convenient appointments, appointments you choose, a new chapter in the story of our NHS. Harnessing the future, patients in control, waiting times cut for every single person in the country. That's national renewal."

Labour says the “NHS Online” service is set to be rolled out from 2027, and that it will “deliver the equivalent of up to 8.5m appointments and assessments in its first three years”.

Mrs Buckley said the system had the potential to provide a significant benefit for rural areas, saying: "We are going to feel the impact of that."

The Shrewsbury MP said the Prime Minister had used his speech to set out how the government would be making practical differences to people's lives, and added that it had struggled to get its message across since coming to power, while it focused on the mechanics of governing.

She said: "Instead of him talking to the academic intelligentsia about how complicated policy making is, finally he's talking to real people saying 'this will help'."

She added: "It really spelled out 'these are the practical things we are changing on the ground that will make your life better."