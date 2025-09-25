Councillors vote not to cancel their pay rise despite Shropshire Council's financial emergency

All 74 councillors receive £14,378 a year for the work they carry out, and that is due to increase by £460 in 2026.

Labour group leader Councillor Rosemary Dartnall said freezing the 3.2 per cent rise would save the council around £44,500 a year and send a message to residents.

“It’s a substantial amount, currently 5 per cent of the projected shortfall in this financial year, and it be could be delivered in a moment,” Councillor Dartnall said.

“By cancelling the increase this year, a clear signal will be given by elected members to council staff, who have long suffered threat to their jobs while working harder to make sure that despite the many cuts and reduced resources, vital services the public rely on are not diminished.

“This is not a political matter. It is about setting an example.”

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall called for councillors' annual pay rise of 3.2 per cent to be cancelled amid the financial crisis engulfing Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

UNISON, the union representing thousands of council and public service workers across Shropshire, had earlier this week called on councillors to “show the kind of leadership the public can believe in”.

“For councillors to even consider awarding themselves more money at a time like this is a slap in the face to every resident and every worker in Shropshire,” said branch secretary Ash Silverstone.

Councillor Julian Dean, leader of the Green and Progressive Independent Group, supported the motion, but wanted it amended to “call out the Labour Government for its continued failure to properly fund Shropshire Council”.

“We wish to make it clear that we do not expect hard-working staff to give up their negotiated pay rises,” said Councillor Dean.

“‘We are very disappointed that the Labour group, who have brought the proposal, has nothing to say about Keir Starmer’s Government underfunding our local services. Labour councillors should be brave enough to make it clear that Shropshire is getting a raw deal from the Government, just as they previously called out Conservative governments.”

However, Councillor Duncan Borrowman, the chair of Shropshire Council, quickly said he wouldn’t accept the amendment, therefore members were voting on the motion put forward by Councillor Dartnall.

Many councillors pointed out that the rise was already below inflation and the allowance was considerably lower than the minimum wage, meaning they could not support the motion to cancel the pay rise.

When it came to the vote, only the Labour councillors were in favour of the motion, with a large number either voting against it or abstaining.