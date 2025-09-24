UNISON urges Shropshire Councillors to reject pay rise that would be a 'slap in the face' to residents

UNISON, which represents thousands of public service and council workers across Shropshire, is calling on councillors to turn down a proposed increase in their allowances at a Full Council meeting on Thursday.

The union says the proposal "flies in the face" of the financial emergency that the council declared just weeks ago as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy, warning residents to brace themselves for tighter budgets.

Ash Silverstone, branch secretary of UNISON Shropshire, is calling for councillors to "show the kind of leadership the public can believe in" by turning down the increase and standing with staff and residents who are "already paying the price" of the council’s financial crisis.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

"For councillors to even consider awarding themselves more money at a time like this is a slap in the face to every resident and every worker in Shropshire," he said.

"This council has declared a financial emergency. That means services under threat, jobs on the line, and communities facing cut after cut. If there is potentially no money for libraries, no money for care, and no money for the staff who keep Shropshire running, then there cannot and must not be money for councillors' pay rises.

"UNISON recognises the vital role councillors play. Their decisions shape the future of our services and the wellbeing of our communities. That is precisely why this moment matters so much. At a time of crisis, true leadership means setting the right example, not taking more for yourself."

Mr Silverstone also pointed to the recent departure of Chief Executive Andy Begley, which UNISON had campaigned for, as a "turning point" that must now be followed with "meaningful cultural change".

Andy Begley has departed Shropshire Council

He added: "The departure of the Chief Executive was the first real step towards the change Shropshire Council desperately needs. Councillors are fortunate to be given an opportunity to take the next step so soon.

"Rejecting this pay rise would show that change is not just about individuals leaving their posts, it is about a whole new culture of accountability and responsibility. This is their chance to prove that Shropshire Council is serious about turning a corner."

Earlier this month, Council Leader Heather Kidd warned that Shropshire Council was forecast to spend "more money than is coming in", and declared that this "cannot continue".

She said that unless the council delivers a "balanced budget" by March, then it would be forced, by law, to issue a Section 114 notice, effectively handing over financial control to over government-appointed commissioners.

Councillor Kidd said the council must "move quickly" to "challenge every pound and stop all non-essential spend".

Unison is urging Shropshire Councillors to reject a pay rise (PA)

Mr Silverstone further emphasised the sacrifices already being made by frontline staff, adding: "UNISON members are being asked to do more with less every single day. They are told that sacrifices are unavoidable.

"Well, sacrifices must apply to everyone. Leadership is not about saying the right words at a meeting and then putting your hand out for more money. Leadership is about action, responsibility, and integrity.

"The choice on Thursday is simple, councillors can either stand with the people of Shropshire, or they can line their own pockets. They can either show the courage to lead by example, or they can confirm what many already suspect – that they are out of touch with the struggles their residents and their staff face."

UNISON acknowledged that rejecting the pay rise would not solve the council’s financial emergency overnight, but said it will demonstrate that elected representatives are "willing to make the same sacrifices they demand of others".

The union added that this could go a long way to "restoring badly damaged trust".

"Councillors have the chance to prove they understand the gravity of this crisis and the anger people feel," Mr Silverstone added.

"The departure of the Chief Executive was the first step in the right direction. Rejecting this rise is the next step. Not only is it the right decision, it is the only decision."