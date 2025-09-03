They must relate to the county and the services the council provides, and if accepted by the Chair of Powys County Council they will be added to the agenda in the order in which they are received.

The council provides a 20-minute slot at the start of all full council meetings for public questions and only four valid questions will be considered in the order that they were received.

If the council receives more than four questions, other valid questions will be held over until the full council meeting in December.

To submit a question for the October full council meeting, email publicquestions@powys.gov.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, September 24.

The meeting at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, which are attended by some councillors in person and by others over Zoom, can be viewed via the council’s website.

More information on public participation at council meetings is available here: https://powys.moderngov.co.uk/ecSDDisplay.aspx?NAME=SD672&ID=672&RPID=9845814