The letter, calling for support from Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, asks her to “publicly condemn Israel’s indiscriminate murder of innocent children” and call on the Government to immediately halt arms sales to Israel.

It comes after a vigil was held in the Quarry two weekends ago, while campaigners were handing out leaflets at the top of Pride Hill last weekend.

Campaigners in Shrewsbury held up placards saying "stop the genocide" in a protest over the Israel-Palestine conflict. They were at the Quarry, holding a silent demonstration over the UK's involvement in the war, and are urging the town's MP Julia Buckley to call on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government to halt military assistance and arms sales to Israel

Campaigners say the letter aims to highlight concerns over “the UK Government's complicity in the crimes that are being committed against civilians including women, children, and babies” in Gaza.

Recent figures suggest that more than 80,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last 21 months.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently stated the UK will recognise Palestine as a state unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end the “appalling” situation in Gaza.

Shrewsbury resident Jamie Russell, who helped organise the letter, said: “People across the UK are watching genocide happening in real time on their screens in horror, yet the British Government continues to support Israel’s crimes against humanity.

“We’re asking the MP for Shrewsbury to stand with us by publicly condemning Israel’s indiscriminate murder of innocent children and calling on the Labour Government to immediately halt all diplomatic and military assistance and arms sales to Israel. It’s not enough simply to recognise Palestine as a state. Our involvement needs to stop.

“The Government’s decision to continue providing military intelligence to Israeli forces by flying RAF ‘spy planes’ over the Gaza Strip means that the UK risks being complicit in the ongoing genocide.

“So many of us are ashamed to see our taxes being spent in this way. We are in one of those moments in history where it is necessary to choose a side.

“I do hope Julia will urgently speak up on this issue in Parliament. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing.”

To read the open letter visit JuliaStandWithUs.co.uk.