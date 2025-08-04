Shropshire residents gathered in the Quarry, Shrewsbury at the weekend to raise awareness about the UK’s role in the war in the Middle East.

It comes seven months after a similar protest was staged on English Bridge in January.

Eight people lined one of the main paths in the Quarry, silently holding placards.

The message spread out over the placards read: “Israel has killed 18,000+ children in Gaza. There are 15,000 children in Shrewsbury. Imagine this town with no children. Stand up, speak out. Stop the genocide.”

Campaigners in Shrewsbury held up placards saying "stop the genocide" in a protest over the Israel-Palestine conflict. They were at the Quarry, holding a silent demonstration over the UK's involvement in the war, and are urging the town's MP Julia Buckley to call on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government to halt military assistance and arms sales to Israel

Passersby were offered slices of watermelon (once a staple food in Gaza, which shares the colours of the Palestine flag).

They were also asked to sign an open letter to Julia Buckley, the town’s MP, asking her to “publicly condemn Israel’s indiscriminate murder of innocent children” and call on the Government to immediately halt arms sales to Israel.

Joanna Blackman, who was also at the protest, says: “The daily death toll in Gaza is now higher than any other major conflict in the 21st century. The UK has a legal duty to prevent and punish genocide, so why isn’t the Government doing anything?

“This isn’t just a moral issue. It is also a legal one. It’s time to stand up and speak out.”

The Prime Minister last week stated the UK will recognise Palestine as a state unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end the “appalling” situation in Gaza.

To read the open letter visit JuliaStandWithUs.co.uk.