Whittington church facing £200k bill for essential repairs

In a letter to Oswestry Town Council clerk Arren Roberts, Margery Mellor says that recent inspections of St John the Baptist Church in Whittington have highlighted ‘certain areas of concern’ especially where they impact health and safety matters.

Work totalling £200,000 is needed at St John the Baptist Church in Whittington, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

This includes the external masonry over the chancel arch and alter causing internal damaging dampness to the walls. Work to the rainwater good gutters and downpipes, and the parquet flooring installed by the Victorians also needs to be made, said Mrs Mellor, who added that the flooring is a trip hazard and requires constant repairs.

“All have Grade II listed status, with the inevitable strictures which it places on remedying the problems,” said Mrs Mellor.

“Obviously, we are receiving help and advice from the diocese. However, the final bill will be in the region of £200,000, which is vastly beyond our ability to fund especially as Shropshire is blessed by a number of beautiful churches, many of which, because of their age, are in need of financial support for repairs etc.

“They do, however, with St John’s, provide an invaluable tourism resource for the county, and contribute to its income in this way.”

Mrs Mellor is therefore asking the town council if it can provide support.

“Any financial donation would be wonderful, but also your full support endorsing our grant applications to other local and national organisations would be very much appreciated.

“We realise, especially in these times, that funds are tight – but our church is not only a place of worship, but is an active resource for the village as well as a building with its own intrinsic historic and architectural value, and as such does generate tourists to come in and look around.”

Oswestry Town Council will discuss the application at its meeting this Wednesday (June 11).